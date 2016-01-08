PHOTOS: The victims, survivors of the Jan. 8 shooting

Friday marked the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting in Tucson that left six people dead and 13 wounded, including former congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

Thousands of people stopped by a make-shift memorial at UMC in the days after the mass shooting on Jan. 8, 2011. (Source: Tucson News Now)

This butterfly will be on the Jan. 8 memorial wall. It was drawn by Christina-Taylor Green. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Every Tucsonan knows exactly where they were when they got the news.

At 10:11 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2011, a gunman opened fire in a crowded parking lot near the intersection of Ina and Oracle roads.

The gunman was targeting congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was hosting an event to meet her constituents. Six people lost their lives and 13 others were wounded, including Giffords.

Monday, Jan. 8, marks the seventh anniversary of the mass shooting. Construction on the January 8th Memorial is set to begin in spring 2018. A look at the plans for the memorial is available HERE.

Shooting Victims

• Christina-Taylor Green, 9: Green was born in Maryland on Sept. 11, 2001. She was featured in a book called "Faces of Hope: Babies Born on 9/11." Susan Hileman, Green's neighbor, took her to the event thinking the girl would enjoy it. Hileman was also injured in the shooting.

• U.S. District Judge John Roll, 63: Roll earned his law degree from UA in 1972. Roll was nominated to the federal bench in 1991, and has been the chief judge of the district of Arizona since 2006.

• Dorothy "Dot" Morris, 76: Morris moved to Oro Valley from Las Vegas after her husband George Morris retired as a pilot with United Airlines, according to Bill Royle, a good friend of the Morris family. The couple have two daughters, Kim Hardy and Tori Nelson, who live in Las Vegas.

• Phyllis Schneck, 79: Schneck, originally from New Jersey, was a homemaker for much of her life, reported the Los Angeles Times. From the story: "She centered her world on her three children, seven grandchildren, her 2-year-old great-grandchild, and her husband, Ernie Schneck Sr., who was the brother of her childhood best friend. She did administrative work for a time at Fairleigh Dickinson University, but was mainly devoted to community work and raising her children, her daughter said."

• Dorwan Stoddard, 76: Stoddard was a church volunteer. When the shooting started, Dorwan tried to protect his wife, Mavavell, by laying on top of her when the shooting started. She was wounded in the attack.

• Gabriel "Gabe" Zimmerman, 30: Zimmerman was recently engaged to be married. He was Giffords' director of community outreach. He graduated from University High School in 1998 where he was active in student government. Friends described him as "caring," "motivated," "a free spirit," and "a man who understood how to live life."

Shooting Survivors

• Bill Badger

• Ron Barber

• Kenneth Dorushka

• Eric James Fuller

• Randy Gardner

• Gabby Giffords

• Susan Hileman

• George Morris

• Mary Reed

• Pamela Simon

• Mavanell Stoddard

• James Tucker

• Kenneth Veeder

The Shooter

The shooter, Jared Lee Loughner, was eventually convicted in federal court and was sentenced to seven life terms plus 140 years.

Loughner was convicted after agreeing to a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to 19 counts including the attempted assassination of Giffords. Six of the life sentences were for the six fatalities, and the seventh sentence was for the attempted assassination of Giffords.

The deal guaranteed he will spend the rest of his life in prison, but it also took the death penalty off the table.

Federal Judge Larry Burns said that Loughner was not insane at the time of the shooting and that it was premeditated. "He knew what he was doing," Burns said.

