PHOTOS: The victims, survivors of the Jan. 8 shooting

Friday marked the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting in Tucson that left six people dead and 13 wounded, including former congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
Friday marked the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting in Tucson that left six people dead and 13 wounded, including former congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
Monday, Jan. 8th marks seven years since the shooting at a "Congress on your Corner" event in Tucson that killed six people and injured 13 others including former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.
Monday, Jan. 8th marks seven years since the shooting at a "Congress on your Corner" event in Tucson that killed six people and injured 13 others including former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know for today's game against the Wildcats and Buffaloes.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know for today's game against the Wildcats and Buffaloes.
It's a common problem not only across the country, but here in Tucson. Gambling addiction plagues close to 30% of the United States' population.
It's a common problem not only across the country, but here in Tucson. Gambling addiction plagues close to 30% of the United States' population.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day because southern Arizona is expected to see low temperatures and rain next week.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day because southern Arizona is expected to see low temperatures and rain next week.
Police are investigating a pedestrian collision near Prince and 1st Avenue on Friday night.
Police are investigating a pedestrian collision near Prince and 1st Avenue on Friday night.
The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.
The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.
More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.
More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.
Instagram user my_aussie_gal posted the video last week of her dog, Secret, pulling a sled up a snow-topped hill, stepping aboard and taking a ride.
Instagram user my_aussie_gal posted the video last week of her dog, Secret, pulling a sled up a snow-topped hill, stepping aboard and taking a ride.
Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.
Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.