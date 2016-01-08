A map of the universe condensed to one image

The visible universe is so huge that it would take billions of light years to move across it. Musician and artist Pablo Carlos Budassi attempted to shrink the entire universe in a single image, as can be seen below courtesy of Mr. Budassi.

According to IFLScience, Budassi combined images from a handful of NASA's rovers and telescopes with logarithmic maps of the universe that were created by astronomers at Princeton University. Logarithmic maps are used to show huge areas on small graphics, like what shown above. Objects in the center of the image are shown on a much larger scale than the images on the outer edges. Therefore, the images on the outer portion of the map are condensed to a relatively small area on the image.

So what exactly are we looking at? In the center you will find our solar system. As you move outwards you will see what is known as the Oort Cloud, which is a region of icy objects that begins beyond our solar system.

Outside of the Oort cloud you will find a handful of galaxies, including our home, The Milky Way, as well as our closest neighbor, Andromeda.

Continuing outward, you'll find what is known as the cosmic web, which is a complex network of connections along which galaxies are arranged. Within the web are voids, or large areas of empty space.

As you approach the very outer edge of the map you will find the cosmic microwave background radiation, which is ancient radiation left over from the Big Bang.

Lastly, circling the entire cosmic image is a ring of quark-gluon plasma. According to the article, this is the primordial particle soup that was created by the Big Bang, which filled the entire universe for the first few microseconds of its existence.

