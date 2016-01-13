20 things more likely than winning the jackpot

If you haven't heard yet, there is a lot of money to be won in the lottery.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, the jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing is $450 million while the payout for Powerball sits at $570 million.

The Mega Millions numbers are drawn every Tuesday and Friday at 9 p.m. The Powerball numbers are picked on Wednesdays and Saturday at 8:59 p.m.

KOLD News 13 is the official lottery station and will announce the winning numbers twice after the official drawing.

There are plenty of statistics out there comparing the odds of winning the jackpot; so we decided to investigate.

Most of what we found is pretty depressing (and seems to have a lot of variables), but does offer a bit of perspective.

There is some good news. You are more likely win the Powerball jackpot than to be killed by coconuts or attacked by unicorns.

Here are some odds to ponder:

1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 – Picking a perfect NCAA bracket (Business Insider)

1 in 292,200,000 – Winning the Powerball Jackpot

1 in 258,890,850 – Winning the Mega Millions Jackpot

1 in 156,000,000 – Getting consecutive hole-in-ones on par-3 holes

1 in 112,000,000 – Death by vending machine

1 in 12,100,000 – Becoming an astronaut

1 in 11,000,000 – Getting attacked by a shark

1 in 10,000,000 – Becoming the President of the U.S.

1 in 7,000,000 – Becoming a billionaire (Google: irony)

1 in 662,000 – Winning a gold medal at the Olympics

1 in 500,000 – Death by tsunami

1 in 354,000 – Death by plane crash

1 in 121,000 – Getting bit by a snake in a year

1 in 60,000 – Death by tornado

1 in 31,000 – Getting a royal flush in a poker game

1 in 30,000 – Death by flood

1 in 22,000 – Becoming a professional athlete

1 in 12,500 – Getting a hole in one on a par 3

1 in 12,000 – Getting struck by lightning in your lifetime

1 in 12,000 – Finding a pearl in an oyster

1 in 11,500 – Bowling a perfect game

1 in 11,500 – Winning an Oscar

1 in 31.85 – Winning $4 by playing Powerball

Depressed yet? That really isn’t the point.

The point is, at least in our opinion, is to have fun dreaming about what you could do with millions or dollars.

Don’t spend much money on tickets, and don't expect to win.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.