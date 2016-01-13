Playing the lottery - luck or logic?

Who wants to be a multi-millionaire?

That's the big question as there are two large lottery jackpots up for grabs.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, the jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing is $450 million while the payout for Powerball sits at $570 million.

The Mega Millions numbers are drawn every Tuesday and Friday at 9 p.m. The Powerball numbers are picked on Wednesdays and Saturday at 8:59 p.m.

KOLD News 13 is the official lottery station and will announce the winning numbers twice after the official drawing.

The other question is how do you win it ... luck or logic?

Tucson News Now searched for the answer in 2016, when the Powerball payout reached a record $1.5 billion.



Joe Watkins, Professor of Mathematics at the University of Arizona, told Tucson News Now “there’s no such thing as lucky.”

But Watkins recommended maximizing the chances of not sharing the pot, by not picking numbers that are meaningful to you. That means, stay away from birthdays and anniversaries.

“We are down to a three percent chance no one will win," Watkins said. "We expect on average three winners, there is a 13 percent chance of five or more winners and two percent chance of at least seven winners.”

Tucson News Now also spoke to a psychic at Psychic Eye Shop.

She said more people than ever asked her about the winning numbers.

She explained her visions do not necessary allow her to see numbers. However, she said the number 17 had been popping up in her mind and her dreams.

