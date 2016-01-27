Fry's Courageous Hearts fundraiser giving back to troops

Fry's Food Stores is teaming up with local charities and news stations in Arizona to help support our troops.

Courageous Hearts is a fundraising effort created by Fry's to give back to our United States military personnel, retirees, veterans and their families.

The month-long event is designed to help raise money for several military organizations devoted to serving this group. It also offers a place to post your own messages of thanks to our men and women in uniform and their families. More information on the fundraising effort is available at tucsonnewsnow.com/hearts.

Donations will be accepted at all Fry's locations through Saturday, March 3. The money raised in our community stays in our community. Simply purchase a Courageous Heart to show your support. Dedicate your Heart to someone in uniform - past or present - or a military family! Or write in your message of thanks. The Hearts will be posted at your Fry's store, to allow the entire community to pay tribute.

Take a photo of you and your heart and send it to us at pics@tucsonnewsnow.com and we'll share with our other viewers. You can also share them by using the hashtag "#KOLDCares."

All of the money raised will be donated to groups dedicated to supporting our men and women in uniform and their families, like the Fighter Country Foundation; Packages From Home; USO; Arizona Heroes to Hometowns.

To find the nearest Fry's location click here.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.