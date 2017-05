Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Justin Holt's decision to stay in Tucson seems pretty simple and there were several notable reasons why he never wavered on his commitment to Rich Rod.

Let's start with the fact that his dad (Julius) played for Arizona in the 80's along side Wildcat legends like Ricky Hunley and Jay Dobyns. The Cardinal and Navy bloodlines were there. The most important factor was all about loyalty as Holt explains. The Salpointe 3-star DL talked at length about the commitment on the part of the Arizona staff. Holt said, "I kind of told myself that I wanted to go to the school that wanted me the most and UA was that school and they jumped on board first."

Rich Rod has said exhaustively that he wants the "big scary" defensive lineman everyone has to game plan around. Here is your latest candidate to potentially fill that role.

