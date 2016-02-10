Cruz welcomes Faber trilogy

Tucson, AZ( KOLD) - "I came back, I proved that I can, and now everybody wants to fight me, everybody is awake again, everybody is pissed off again, I like it." UFC Bantamweight champ and former Flowing Wells grad Dominick Cruz isn't dodging anyone right now, especially the notion of a Urijah Faber trilogy fight.

Around noon on Tuesday, Faber's teammate Cody Garbrandt hinted that Faber may be planning a 'perfect' retirement after a potential rubber match with the new bantamweight title holder.

Garbrandt actually made it pretty clear what Faber's intentions were and they had Cruz squarely in the crosshairs,""If Urijah would be the champion I think he would beat Cruz in the next fight. We talked about it before, he’ll go out as champion, retire," Garbradt said. "Urijah has done so much for the sport and been a world champion, he’s been the featherweight king at the WEC - and people seem to forget Urijah ruled that era for a very long time, fought some of the best fighters. What else would he have to prove? You win the title and go out, storybook ending. Boom, done."

I caught up with Cruz shortly after word started to spread to get his reaction. Cruz is currently traveling back and forth between San Diego and Orange County to rehab his body after the Dillashaw fight. There's still no timetable on his lingering foot injury (plantar fascia).

