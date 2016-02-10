Rich Rod rounds out staff

TUCSON, Ariz. – University of Arizona head football coach Rich Rodriguez announced Wednesday the hiring of Vincent Amey as the program’s defensive line coach, completing the coaching staff in advance of spring practices that begin Friday. Amey most recently was a football analyst for the program in 2015.

“I am thrilled to hire Vince to an on-field coaching position,” Rodriguez said. “He has strong relationships with our current players, is extremely knowledgeable about the defensive line position and will be another valuable asset for us in recruiting.”

As an analyst, Amey assisted with the day-to-day duties of program management with a focus on film breakdown. Prior to his role in 2015, Amey was a strength and conditioning coach for the Wildcats for three seasons.

Amey came to the program with several years of football coaching and playing experience. Prior to his arrival in Tucson in 2012, he served as defensive line coach at Chaparral High School in Phoenix, the 2011 Arizona State Champions.

He played in the NFL, originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders, in NFL Europe and in the Arena League. He was a member of the 1999 NFL Europe Championship team with the Frankfurt Galaxy and is an eight-year veteran of the Arena Football League, spending a significant amount of his career with the Arizona Rattlers.

Amey was a four-year letterman at Arizona State as a defensive tackle. He played as a true freshman in 1994, was a member of the 1996 and 1997 Pac-10 Championship teams, started at defensive tackle in the 1997 Rose Bowl and was named Pac-12 Honorable Mention.

Arizona opens spring practice this Friday, the first of 15 practice sessions before concluding on March 25. The Wildcats do not plan to hold an actual spring game, but fans are invited to an open practice on Friday, March 4, at 6 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

