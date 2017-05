TORONTO (AP) - The Latest on Saturday's events at the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Toronto (all times local):



Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine outlasted Orlando's Aaron Gordon in an epic final round of the dunk contest, posting four straight perfect 50s to win for the second straight year.



LaVine and Gordon matched each other dunk for dunk for the first two tries in the final round. Then needed two rounds of tie-breakers to decide a winner.



Gordon got a 47 with a Harold Miner-style jackknife dunk on his fourth dunk, which opened the door for LaVine in one of the most memorable competitions in years.



He ended it with a between-the-legs dunk from a step inside the free throw line to become just the fourth player to win back-to-back titles.

