USC can't sour L.A. sweep

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Gabe York scored 17 points and No. 17 Arizona moved into a tie for first place in the Pac-12 with an 86-80 victory over No. 23 Southern California on Sunday.



Allonzo Trier scored 12 of his 14 in the second half as the Wildcats (21-5, 9-4) held off a rally by the Trojans (18-7, 7-5), who were swept over the weekend in the desert.



Bennie Boatwright, scoreless in Friday night's loss at Arizona State, scored 18 for the Trojans.



Arizona led by as many as 19 in the first half and was up 16 at halftime. USC rallied to cut it to 70-68 with 6:40 to play, but the Trojans missed their next nine shots and the Wildcats pulled away.

