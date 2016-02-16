Arizona St. vs. Arizona hoops preview

TUCSON, Ariz. – Wednesday evening marks the second installment of the in-state rivalry between the No. 12/12 Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Wildcats won in Tempe, Ariz. by a score of 94-82 back on Jan. 3, which was the conference opener for both programs. UA is coming off a sweep of the Los Angeles schools in the McKale Center last weekend.

The Arizona Wildcats are coming off an 86-78 victory over the USC Trojans on Sunday evening that saw the home team lead the entire game. UA used a strong first half of 54.1 percent from the field to build a 16-point lead. Gabe York became the 50th Wildcat in program history to score 1,000 points in a career.

Arizona enters the week as one of only two programs in the nation to have four active players on its roster with at least 1,000 career points at the NCAA Division I level. Ryan Anderson (1,679 points), Mark Tollefsen (1,232 points), Kaleb Tarczewski (1,116 points) and Gabe York (1,016 points) make up the UA quartet of scorers. The George Washington Colonials are the only other program in the nation to have four active players with 1,000 NCAA Division I career points.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright has seen an uptick in his already impressive assist-to-turnover ratio numbers this season. The sophomore has recorded 18 assists to just six turnovers in his last five games. Jackson-Cartwright has recorded 12 games of a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in his 26 appearances this season.

The McKale Center has seen its Wildcats lead the Pac-12 Conference in attendance for 31 consecutive seasons entering the 2015-16 campaign. Arizona is on pace to make it 32 straight seasons with an average home attendance 14,503 and is amid a streak of eight consecutive sellouts of 14,644.

Copyright 2016 Associated Press All Rights Reserved