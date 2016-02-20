A healthy and hungry Corbin

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Before the season began all signs pointed to Patrick Corbin returning to his "ace" slot in the Dbacks rotation as he entered his first full spring since Tommy John surgery. On Wednesday Chip Hale announced that newly acquired Zack Greinke would be the opening day starter, did Corbin care... no. He's healthy, that's what he cares about.

Corbin's new role will likely have him third in the rotation as former Brave Shelby Miller will assume the second spot. When Tucson News Now reporter David Kelly spoke with Corbin on Thursday, the 26 year old put the rotation order in perspective, "After opening day and when you get a couple starts in you, it's every fifth start for a starter. I think it will be good for the competition."

Corbin didn't flinch when he answered, he was genuinely unphased where he would be in the rotation, as long as he was in it... somewhere. The main focus for him was simple, being there. He spent most of the 2015 Spring Training rehabbing and was limited in his comeback. In 2016, he gets a fresh start with no restrictions.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved