Poeltl helps dim Pac-12 title hopes

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Brandon Taylor scored 19 points, including an ankle-breaking move to free himself for a game-clinching 3-pointer with 41 seconds

to play, and No. 22 Utah beat No. 9 Arizona 70-64 on Saturday to move into a first-place tie with Oregon in the Pac-12.

Arizona's Ryan Anderson made two free throws with 2:51 to play to give Arizona its last lead at 64-63. The Wildcats didn't score again.

Taylor, who went 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, had five steals and a couple of hustle plays in the closing minutes to help the Utes retain possession and

break a 12-game losing streak against Arizona.The last time the Utes beat the Wildcats, 76-51 in 1998, was in the West Regional final on their way to

the NCAA Championship game. Jakob Poeltl had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, while Lorenzo Bonam scored 11 points and Jordan Loveridge

added 10 for the Utes, who won their sixth straight game. Allonzo Trier scored 23 points and Anderson had 11 for the Wildcats, who have lost two after

winning six straight.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)