Jones will rely on game tape not combine

Former Wildcats wide receiver Cayleb Jones made his way to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis attempting to bolster his NFL draft stock this weekend. Did he “wow” the scouts, probably not. Will that ultimately decide his NFL fate, no.



At 6’3ft and 215 pounds, his tall frame is the one attribute that will continue to keep the scouts interested. His overall speed, which is what the main concern was going into the combine, didn’t necessarily improve. His 40-yard-dash time was 4.65 seconds. This likely landed him near the bottom half of the WR core. In the other events, Jones bench pressed 9 reps, 20 shuttle of 4.14, cone of 6.99 and a vertical jump of 33.5.



While his “combine” numbers have never really been eye popping, he has succeeded at every level. There are hundreds of examples of guys not jumping through the roof or clocking the best 40, but does it help, without a doubt. He certainly has the tape with pads on to back up a pretty successful run at Arizona.



Coming out of high school, Jones had a total of 3,025 yards, 213 receptions, 27 touchdowns, and played in the Under Armor All-America Game. He received offers from 17 different schools and eventually enrolled at Texas Longhorns but then transferred to Arizona in 2013.

He started to garner national attention after his 2014 season with the Cats. He played in 14 games hauling in 73 catches that resulted in 9 trips to the end zone and 1,019 yards.



Overall, Jones has a lot of potential for the NFL but needs to expand on his routes and show more of his skills to be able to stand out to the scouts.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved

(Special contributor Stevie Katz)