Scott Kelly's Got Twitter Game

If you're not following Astronaut Scott Kelly on Twitter by now, you should be. He's had some amazing tweets from the International Space Station over the past year, and his tweets are only getting better from Earth.
I don't freak out about anything, Mr. President. Except getting a Twitter question from you.— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) August 1, 2015
https://t.co/AT0nvUXkq4
#Thanks for following our #YearInSpace The journey isn't over. Follow me as I rediscover #Earth! See you down below! pic.twitter.com/7byNy6fMG4— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 1, 2016
Back to #Earth last night. Today I head back home! Stretching my space legs on my first refuel stop. #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/pCJea2LfeR— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 2, 2016
My 1st #salad on #Earth! Growing fresh food like lettuce we grew on my #YearInSpace is vital for our #JourneytoMars. pic.twitter.com/9PEoMqa6fo— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 3, 2016
My 1st #flower on #Earth! Given to me in #Khazakstan on landing. Reminded of @ISSResearch #SpaceFlower #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/FciI8wsSz5— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 3, 2016
Great to be back on #Earth. There's no place like #home! Taking the plunge after my #Houston arrival. #YearInSpacehttps://t.co/NhyLTbqcxS— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 3, 2016
My 1st steak at a restaurant on #Earth! After ~1K meals in a bag on a #YearInSpace, it was a nice taste of change. pic.twitter.com/VCxEjgjCHX— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 7, 2016
#Gravity gets you down. Today's functional test to see how I perform on #Earth after a #YearInSpace.https://t.co/z55Ys5Aqvv— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 8, 2016
My first #rain on #Earth! Great end to a full day of post-flight tests @NASA_Johnson. I missed weather. #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/7FN4ptstY2— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 8, 2016
A trip to #Mars will challenge bones. Scans to study my bone health after a #YearInSpace to help solve the problem. pic.twitter.com/zeEOaseSpa— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 9, 2016
My first dental appt. on #Earth! I missed my 6-month checkup and cleaning last year. #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/82hsRxGYZT— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 10, 2016
#Countdown #Throwback Milky Way #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/Tl5ceU34HY— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) February 29, 2016
#Countdown 2 days & a wake-up! Getting closer to Earth & hope Mars too. #GoodNight from @space_station! #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/9x3ERJgAvc— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) February 28, 2016
I'm going to miss the colors of #Africa! #EarthArt. #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/FyqIk5UFoY— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) February 22, 2016
Day 329. One night over #Macedonia. #GoodNight from @space_station! #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/uJHAXG1maK— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) February 20, 2016
Wow. Did I really tweet 1,000 photos? Guess I've been here a while. Thanks for the share, Tonto! #YearInSpace https://t.co/pJYSumxJan— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 1, 2016
