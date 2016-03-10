Scott Kelly's Got Twitter Game

If you're not following Astronaut Scott Kelly on Twitter by now, you should be. He's had some amazing tweets from the International Space Station over the past year, and his tweets are only getting better from Earth.

I don't freak out about anything, Mr. President. Except getting a Twitter question from you.

https://t.co/AT0nvUXkq4 — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) August 1, 2015

#Thanks for following our #YearInSpace The journey isn't over. Follow me as I rediscover #Earth! See you down below! pic.twitter.com/7byNy6fMG4 — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 1, 2016

Back to #Earth last night. Today I head back home! Stretching my space legs on my first refuel stop. #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/pCJea2LfeR — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 2, 2016

My 1st #salad on #Earth! Growing fresh food like lettuce we grew on my #YearInSpace is vital for our #JourneytoMars. pic.twitter.com/9PEoMqa6fo — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 3, 2016

My 1st steak at a restaurant on #Earth! After ~1K meals in a bag on a #YearInSpace, it was a nice taste of change. pic.twitter.com/VCxEjgjCHX — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 7, 2016

#Gravity gets you down. Today's functional test to see how I perform on #Earth after a #YearInSpace.https://t.co/z55Ys5Aqvv — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 8, 2016

A trip to #Mars will challenge bones. Scans to study my bone health after a #YearInSpace to help solve the problem. pic.twitter.com/zeEOaseSpa — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 9, 2016

My first dental appt. on #Earth! I missed my 6-month checkup and cleaning last year. #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/82hsRxGYZT — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 10, 2016

Wow. Did I really tweet 1,000 photos? Guess I've been here a while. Thanks for the share, Tonto! #YearInSpace https://t.co/pJYSumxJan — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 1, 2016

