Pastner ponders future

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Former Wildcat and current Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner has been hearing the rumors and feeling the heat regarding his status as the Tiger shotcaller. If you thought you were going to get an answer today... his hot seat... stays hot.

The consensus surrounding this situation leaned toward Pastner being let go if he lost the American title game against UCONN. The win would've earned the Tigers an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament. They lost, so talk of Pasnter's exit seemed to get louder.

University of Memphis president M. David Rudd asked for Tiger basketball fans' patience in released statement Monday night as he completes a "comprehensive evaluation of the U of M men's basketball program."

Rudd said his evaluation would include athletic director Tom Bowen and an athletic advisory group that includes alumni and community leaders.

"Given the complexity of issues and importance to the University and Memphis, we appreciate the patience of the fans as we complete this review," Rudd's statement read.

"We understand and value the passion shown, and our place in the history of college basketball, as we move through these conversations in a swift manner. The efforts demonstrated by our student-athletes, the support of our fans and the talents shared by our university staff are greatly appreciated as we come to the end of this season and look forward to our future."

