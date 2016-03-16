Langer's perspective on Champions Tour competition

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) – A 1.7$ million dollar purse is up for grabs in Oro Valley and some of golf’s biggest names have gathered back in Tucson for 5 days of competition.

Round 2 of the Tucson Conquistadores Classic is about to tee off at the Omni Tucson National. Last year professional golf returned to Tucson after the Accenture Match Play Championship left town.

We caught up with one of this week’s favorites Bernhard Langer. Why is he a favorite? He’s won 26 times on the Champions Tour, he’s fresh off a win at the Chubb Classic, and he is your tour money leader. Langer won’t argue that the players can equal the talent on the PGA Tour, but as far as how they stack up competitively, Langer makes a compelling argument. Click on the video link above to get his response.

Here are some notable times and dates for golf fans making the trip to the Omni this week.

Wednesday, March 16



Jose Cuervo Pro-Am, tee times off #1 and #10, 7 a.m., last tee time 1:10 p.m.; 46 teams



Thursday, March 17



Jose Cuervo Pro-Am, tee times off #1 and #10, 7 a.m., last tee time 1:20 p.m.; 48 teams



Friday, March 18

First Round of Championship Play; gates open at 8 a.m.; tee times posted on PGA TOUR Champions

Friday, March 18 - Special event: After Party sponsored by Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment in the Conquistador Club immediately following tournament play. Music spun by DJ Lucy after the last putt drops; free admission.



Saturday, March 19



Second Round of competition; gates open at 8 a.m.; tee times posted on PGA TOUR Champions

Sunday, March 20

Final Round of Championship Play; gates open at 8 a.m.; tee times posted on PGA TOUR Champions

Million Dollar Hole-in-One Contest, 12th hole - information at ConquistadoresClassic.com

Champion trophy presentation, 18th green.

