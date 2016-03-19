UA student attacked on campus

A University of Arizona student was assaulted on campus Friday night, March 18, according to police.

The University of Arizona Police Department has issued a campus alert to notify students and community about the attack.

UAPD said the female student was walking west in the traffic circle at East Lowell Street and North Santa Rita Avenue around 7:20 p.m. when she heard footsteps from behind her and a man she did not know grabbed her right forearm.

The man pulled her toward his mouth as if he was about to bite her, according to the UAPD news release.

The student was able to pull away and ran away screaming, police said. She was not injured.

The suspected attacker had initially walked past her two minutes before the assault and was talking to himself, the student told police.

The suspect is described as a white man with medium build, about 45 years old, six-feet tall, has black and gray hair and was unshaven.

He was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt with white lettering on the chest, blue jeans, and had a "dirty appearance."

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the UAPD Tips line at 621-8477 (TIPS), or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.