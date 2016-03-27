Mauga's Walk-off Lifts Arizona to Series Win vs. Utah

Katiyana Mauga hit her 12th home run of the season to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie and give the Wildcats a walkoff victory to close out a series victory over the Utes at Hillenbrand Stadium.



The homer was one of two hits and one of two RBI for Mauga in the game; she hit .625 with two home runs in the series.



The Wildcats fought back from an early 4-0 deficit, plating one in the third and three in the fourth to tie the game after Utah's early offensive burst.



Nancy Bowling, who had pitched just one inning in Arizona's last 16 games entering Saturday, delivered four innings scoreless relief, pitching out of numerous jams, including a bases-loaded, no-one-out situation in the fifth. Bowling struck out three while walking two and scattering three hits over the four innings. She earned the win to improve to 2-0 on the year.



Utah had early success against UA starter Danielle O'Toole, plating four runs on six hits over the first three innings before the Wildcat offense could record a hit.



Mandie Perez recorded Arizona's first hit with one out in the third. Ashleigh Hughes was hit by a pitch to move Perez into scoring position for Mauga, who recorded her team-best 36th RBI to put the Cats on the board. Arizona would strand two in scoring position in the frame.



In the fourth, Bowling singled and Lauren Young walked to put two on for Hillary Edior. The freshman, starting her first game since Feb. 28, tripled down the left field line to score a pair. Alexis Dotson followed with an infield single to tie the game.



Following Arizona's big fourth inning, Bowling and Utah reliever Sammy Cordova (0-1) traded zeros on the scoreboard, each pitching in and out of trouble to keep the game tied entering the final inning.



In the top of the seventh, a leadoff double put the go-ahead run in scoring position with no one out. A sacrifice bunt, intentional walk and stolen base later, the Utes had runners at second and third with one out. Bowling induced a groundout and strikeout to get out of trouble.



The bottom of the seventh lasted just two pitches, as Mauga hit a walkoff homer to left-center on Cordova's 0-1 offering.



The victory gave the Cats a pair of Pac-12 series wins to open conference play following UA's 2-1 series win in Tempe to start the year. The Wildcats dropped the series to both the Utes and the Sun Devils last season in their third-place Pac-12 finish in 2015.

