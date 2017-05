PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona ace Zack Greinke got off to a rough start and lost again, with Kris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs beating the Diamondbacks 4-2 Saturday.



Greinke (0-2) gave up three runs in the first inning on four consecutive hits and a sacrifice fly.



Greinke signed a $206.5 million, six-year deal with the Diamondbacks as a free agent after going 19-3 with a 1.66 ERA for the Dodgers last season. Hit hard by Colorado on opening day earlier this week, the right-hander now has a 9.90 ERA.



Bryant doubled twice and Ben Zobrist had three hits for the Cubs.



Kyle Hendricks (1-0) pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning.

