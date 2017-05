Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Sean Miller has loaded up on big time talent, the 5 star variety and it's jaw dropping to look at the 2016 class of incoming freshman. Even though many could argue it could be Miller's best recruiting class in he desert, there is a wild card still out there that could send it over the top.

Terrance Ferguson stole the show Saturday as he set a Nike Hoops Summit record hitting 7 threes in the all-star game featuring the best prep players from America and internationally.

Ferguson is a 6'7 shooting guard out of Dallas. He's been on Sean Miller's radar and many recruiting analysts say Arizona is still the favorite to land the county's 15th best recruit (according to 247SportsComposite). Click on the link above to see some of the highlights from Saturday's game in Portland.

