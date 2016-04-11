MLS: Another draw for New England

FOXBOROUGH, MA (AP) - Sebastian Giovinco scored in the 58th minute to tie it, and Clint Irwin had seven saves to help Toronto FC rally for a 1-1 draw with New England on Saturday.
Jozy Altidore slipped behind the defense on a breakaway and dropped the ball to a streaking Giovinco, who scored the equalizer from just outside the top of the box.
Kelyn Rowe's header into the corner, set up by Je-Vaughn Watson's long cross from the right wing, gave New England (1-1-4) a 1-0 lead in the 14th.
The Revolution's Lee Nguyen scored the apparent winner in extra time, but was called offside.
Irwin's seven saves were one shy of his career high and his most since 2014.
Toronto (1-2-2), is winless in its last eight games against the Revolution, snapped a two-game losing streak overall.
