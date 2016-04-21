Eddie tackles Broadway

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - There is an enormous void pro athletes have to fill after they decide to hang up their cleats. Eddie George decided to stay on a big stage... literally.

The former Heisman winner and 9 year NFL vet plays one of the lead roles in the Broadway musical Chicago. He told us he'd never been to the University of Arizona campus before and that's probably a good thing seeing as how he ran all over the college football world during the late 90's. George is here now though with a new team and the lights are just as bright.

George fills the shoes of Billy Flynn, an undefeated savvy lawyer, that sings and dances. Eddie said he doesn't want us to see him as "Eddie George" when he arrives, but as his character Billy Flynn. From Heisman winner to potential NFL hall of famer, the Renaissance man continues to build a career resume off the field.

Chicago plays at Centennial Hall on the University of Arizona campus through the weekend - click here for ticket info http://uapresents.org/chicago

