Fire damages south-side mobile home - Tucson News Now

Fire damages south-side mobile home

Photo credit: Tucson Fire Department Photo credit: Tucson Fire Department
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A fire damaged a mobile home on the south side on Sunday.

Tucson Fire Department firefighters responded to the home located on East Corona Road near South Nogales Highway around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

A man who lived in the told TFD he smelled smoke and found a fire had started in a bedroom. He tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but the flames got too big, according to a TFD news release.

The man, a woman and a baby safely evacuated the home.

When firefighters arrived, they sprayed water through the window and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes, according to TFD.

Up to nine units and 23 firefighters responded to the scene.

No firefighters were hurt during the call.

The three residents -- a 19 year-old woman, a 22 year-old man and a 16 month-old boy will receive help from the Red Cross.

Fire investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

