Angelica Carrillo is an EMMY Award-winning journalist who joined the Tucson News Now team in April 2016.

Angelica spent the past three years in the Pacific Northwest and couldn't be happier to trade in her rain boots for a pair of sunglasses in her home state of Arizona.

She was born in the border town of Douglas and has plenty of family scattered throughout the state. Angelica grew up in southwestern New Mexico and later attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Angelica split her time shadowing in the operating room and newsroom. Upon graduation, she had a decision to make: med-school or TV news? She followed her heart and picked up a video camera.

Before coming to Tucson, Angelica was an anchor/reporter on the southern Oregon coast at KCBY-TV and was later promoted to weekend anchor/weather for the NBC and CBS affiliates KMTR/KVAL News in Eugene, OR. There she was part of the EMMY Award-winning news team for "Best Evening Newscast" for their coverage of the tragic Umpqua Community College shooting.

Angelica has covered a wide range of topics from tornadoes to turmoil at the state capitol. She's honored to have the opportunity to be back home in the southwest and cover stories close to her heart.

When she's not out in the field reporting - you can find Angelica on the links, the slopes or eating enchiladas at her grandparents' house.

Feel free to reach out to say hello or share a story idea. Angélica también habla español.