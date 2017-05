TUCSON, Ariz. – On a windy Saturday night at Kino North Stadium, FC Tucson picked up the first win of the 2016 campaign 3-0 against Arizona State University in a friendly.

Damian German collected the first goal of the season in just the 4th minute of play when he hammered home a ball that was flicked to the back post by Tate Schmidt, and it looked as though it would be a long night for the Sun Devils.

German nearly added an assist in the 6th minute with a low driven ball to the back post, but ultimately it was just out of reach of a sliding Edgar Reyna.

Tucson kept constant pressure on ASU, who struggled to get the ball out of their own half in the first 20 minutes of the match.

The Sun Devils dug in on defense, and did well to survive the onslaught as they headed into halftime with the score at 1-0 despite Tucson racking up nine shots on goal and eight corners.

Copyright 2016 FC Tucson All Rights Reserved