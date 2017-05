ATLANTA (AP) - Chris Herrmann's second homer of the game, a two-run drive off Jim Johnson with two outs in the 11th inning, lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Atlanta Braves 5-3 Sunday for a three-game sweep.



Herrmann hit a seventh-inning homer off Mike Foltynewicz, then connected off Johnson (0-4) for his first multihomer game in the major leagues. Both were on 0-2 counts.



The Braves (7-23) have lost four straight overall and are off to their worst 30-game start since at least 1900. They are 1-15 at home, including 10 straight losses. Only the 1913 Yankees, who lost their first 17 home decisions, had a worse home start, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. New York had one tie in that span.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)