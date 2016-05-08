Beaver trap

The Arizona Wildcats erased a three-run deficit twice Sunday to top No. 13 Oregon State 6-5 to complete a three-game sweep of the Beavers in front of 2,472 fans at Hi Corbett Field.



ARIZONA POSTGAME DOWNLOAD

Trailing 5-2 entering the seventh inning, the Wildcats struck for four runs and then held the Beavers off the scoreboard in the final two innings to pull out the one-run win. The victory lifted Arizona to 31-16 on the season and 14-10 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State dropped to 29-15 and 10-11 in league games.

Shortstop Louis Boyd started off the seventh inning by walking and then moved to third on a one-out single from Cody Ramer. Zach Gibbons then came to the dish and singled through the right side to score Boyd and move Ramer to third.

Oregon State opted to go to closer Max Engelbrekt at that point to face first baseman J.J. Matijevic. Matijevic lifted a fly ball out to left that was plenty deep enough to score Ramer, but Oregon State left fielder Christian Donahue couldn’t handle the fly ball and Matijevic was safe and Gibbons moved up to second.

Ryan Aguilar then coaxed a walk off a full count to load the bases for Alfonso Rivas. Rivas hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Gibbons and tie the game at five. The Cats went ahead for good when third baseman Kyle Lewis singled up the middle to plate Matijevic and make it 6-5.

Cameron Ming, who entered the game to start the fourth inning with the Cats trailing 4-1, pitched the final six innings of the game in dominant fashion. The only hit he gave up was a solo home run to Logan Ice in the sixth inning to make it 5-2 Oregon State.

After Ice’s home run, Ming retired the next six batters he faced. When he took the mound in the eighth with a one-run lead, he worked around a hit batsman and an intentional walk to strand two Beavers when he got Billy King to hit a soft liner to Boyd at shortstop.

Arizona couldn’t add an insurance run in the bottom half, and Ming went back out on the mound with a one-run lead. He hit Trevor Morrison to lead off the ninth to put one man on. The next batter, Jack Anderson, squared to bunt and popped the ball up. Aguilar came charging in from first and dove face first to secure the catch for the first out of the inning. Ming then got Cadyn Grenier to fly out to Gibbons in right for the second out.

Donahue reached on an error as the next batter to put two on and with two outs for pinch-hitter Michael Gretler. Ming got Gretler to a 2-2 count before getting him swinging for the third out of the inning.

All total, Ming went six innings, allowing one run on one hit, while walking one (intentionally) and striking out six. The six strikeouts mark a career high for Ming, who struck out five against Nebraska earlier this season.

Gibbons went 2 for 4 Sunday with an RBI and a run scored. He singled on a bunt in the third inning to give him 250 hits for his career, which ties him for 10th all-time on Arizona’s career hit list with former big leaguer Ron Hassey. Gibbons will now look to pass Todd Trafton, who is ninth all-time with 255 hits. Gibbons has 251 after the Sunday win.

Ramer and Lewis each had two-hit games in the win. Ramer scored two runs and Lewis had the game-winning RBI.

