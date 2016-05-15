Senior send off... with a walk off

Four home runs, including a walkoff two-run blast from Katiyana Mauga, helped Arizona run-rule California in the regular season finale at Hillenbrand Stadium, 11-2 in six innings.

On senior day, Arizona's junior class put on a show. Juniors Mandie Perez, Katiyana Mauga, Alexis Dotson and Nancy Bowling all homered while junior Danielle O'Toole turned in yet another gem.

O'Toole (W, 22-10) tied her season-high with nine strikeouts in the mercy-shortened affair. She allowed just two runs on five hits. O'Toole's 22 victories lead the Pac-12 and are the most since Kenzie Fowler's 26 in 2011.

Mauga's home run was her 20th of the season, making her the first Wildcat to hit 20 home runs in each of her first three seasons. Mauga, who has been chasing Washington's Ali Aguilar atop the Pac-12 home run standings all year, finally caught Aguilar on the final day of the regular season with two home runs this series. Mauga finished second in the conference as a freshman and led the league last season as a sophomore.

Arizona concludes the regular season 36-19, and 13-11 in the Pac-12, good for a fifth-place finish in league play. The Wildcats will learn their postseason fate on Sunday at 7 p.m. MST on ESPNU. UA is hopeful of being named one of the 16 regional hosts, but had an RPI of 21 prior to the weekend.

The Wildcats celebrated the career of Lauren Young on Saturday, Ariona's lone senior player.

After falling behind on a first-inning Cal run, Arizona plated five runs in the second, four of which came on a pair of two-run homers. Alexis Dotson and Mandie Perez homered and Tamara Statman recorded an RBI double to put UA up 5-1 after two.

Bowling, who entered the weekend with three homers and 14 RBI on the season, hit her second long ball of the weekend, a three-run homer in the fifth. Her two homers totaled seven RBI after her pinch-hit grand slam on Thursday.

Young was robbed of a storybook ending when her walkoff-home-run-bid in the fifth was caught at the wall.

Arizona scored three runs in the sixth, punctuated by Mauga's homer, to walk off with the win.

