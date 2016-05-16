Cats extend NCAA Tourney streak

The Wildcats will play this week in their 30th consecutive NCAA Tournament (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics)

Arizona softball will begin its postseason road in Tennessee, where it compete in the Knoxville Regional, along with the host Volunteers, Ohio State and Marist. Arizona opens up the regional vs. Ohio State on Friday at 1:30 MST on ESPNU.

The Wildcats’ postseason selection marks Arizona’s 30th straight selection. The 30 consecutive seasons marks the longest active streak and ties Fresno State for the longest streak in the sport’s history. Arizona has been invited to postseason play every season since 1987, Mike Candrea’s second year on campus.

Arizona will hit the road for NCAA Regionals for the 12th time and first time since 2013.

The Cats open the event on Friday, May 20 vs. Ohio State, an at-large selection from the Big 10. The Buckeyes went 33-18-1 (13-9-1 Big 10) in 2016. A win would likely mean a rematch with the Regional host Tennessee; Arizona defeated the Volunteers 1-0 on Feb. 27 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Tennessee finished the season 41-14 (16-7 SEC).

