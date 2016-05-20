SPECIAL REPORT: How to protect your kids from digital playground predators

A homicide suspect was captured after a dramatic chase on a freeway in Michigan Friday afternoon.
A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot during a burglary attempt at a home near Sierra Vista Thursday night.
The shooting happened near McCormick Park at North Columbus Boulevard and East Blacklidge Drive.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made an announcement regarding federal Title IX rules that govern how colleges handle complaints of sexual violence on campus.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested one man and are seeking another following a vandalism spree in the west Valley.
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.
A criminal complaint said the baby sustained knife wounds near the right eye.
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.
