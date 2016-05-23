Monsoon 101: Why should you get flood insurance? - Tucson News Now

Monsoon 101: Why should you get flood insurance?

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

About 20 percent of the land our homes are built on here in the Tucson area sit in a known flood zone.

That means thousands of families are at risk of water soaking their precious memories. It is not a matter of if, but when damage will happen. And, that damage can add up quickly.

Take a look at this tool from FloodSmart.gov. It estimates the cost of flooding in your home.

The cost to repair a 2,000 square foot home flooded with 6 inches of water is nearly $40,000. Even with 1 inch of water, the cost could add up to over $20,000. The flooding damages everything sitting on your floor; from the washer and dryer to shoes in your closet to all your furniture, plus the drywall that will need replacing. 

Normal home insurance doesn't cover this damage.

Either you pay for the fix out-of-pocket or you spring for flood insurance with an average monthly cost of $59.

It's up to you as a homeowner to decide what peace of mind really costs. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • weMonsoonMore>>

  • Monsoon 101: Why should you get flood insurance?

    Monsoon 101: Why should you get flood insurance?

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:00:33 GMT

    Thousands of Tucson families are at risk of water soaking their precious memories. It is not a matter of if, but when the damage will happen. 

    Thousands of Tucson families are at risk of water soaking their precious memories. It is not a matter of if, but when the damage will happen. 

  • What to do before, during and after a flood

    What to do before, during and after a flood

    Monday, June 8 2015 10:01 AM EDT2015-06-08 14:01:58 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:57:49 GMT

    Most standard flood insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Get your family ready for the danger, plus check into flood insurance to protect your financial investment. 

    Most standard flood insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Get your family ready for the danger, plus check into flood insurance to protect your financial investment. 

  • Tips on protecting your pets during the monsoon

    Tips on protecting your pets during the monsoon

    Tuesday, September 16 2014 7:21 PM EDT2014-09-16 23:21:32 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:44:06 GMT
    (Source: Humane Society of Southern Arizona)(Source: Humane Society of Southern Arizona)

    Monsoon can be devastating to pets with the possibility of high winds, falling tree limbs, debris and the potential for fast rising water, according to shelter officials.

    Monsoon can be devastating to pets with the possibility of high winds, falling tree limbs, debris and the potential for fast rising water, according to shelter officials.

    •   
Powered by Frankly