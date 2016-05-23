Monsoon 101: Why should you get flood insurance?

About 20 percent of the land our homes are built on here in the Tucson area sit in a known flood zone.

That means thousands of families are at risk of water soaking their precious memories. It is not a matter of if, but when damage will happen. And, that damage can add up quickly.

Take a look at this tool from FloodSmart.gov. It estimates the cost of flooding in your home.

The cost to repair a 2,000 square foot home flooded with 6 inches of water is nearly $40,000. Even with 1 inch of water, the cost could add up to over $20,000. The flooding damages everything sitting on your floor; from the washer and dryer to shoes in your closet to all your furniture, plus the drywall that will need replacing.

Normal home insurance doesn't cover this damage.

Either you pay for the fix out-of-pocket or you spring for flood insurance with an average monthly cost of $59.

It's up to you as a homeowner to decide what peace of mind really costs.

