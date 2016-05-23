Monsoon 101: Why should you get flood insurance?

Thousands of Tucson families are at risk of water soaking their precious memories. It is not a matter of if, but when the damage will happen.
Most standard flood insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Get your family ready for the danger, plus check into flood insurance to protect your financial investment.
Monsoon can be devastating to pets with the possibility of high winds, falling tree limbs, debris and the potential for fast rising water, according to shelter officials.
The monsoon is a singular word that describes all the storms that form during the summer. Monsoon is derived from the Arabic word "mausim" which means "season" or "wind-shift". The wind shift refers
When the Monsoon roars through southern Arizona, storm chasers head out to try to get the best pictures.
