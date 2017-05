Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Leading up to the trilogy fight between Dominick Cruz and Urijah Faber there was a lot of talk... a lot. Par for the course in generating publicity for the UFC 199 co-main event, but these guys had been going back and forth for the past ten years. After tonight, Cruz keeps his belt and bragging rights as they put a lid on the decade long feud.

Faber had been the only man to beat Cruz in his near 20 fight pro career. It was the only blemish on his resume and it likely ate at him for years. Revenge was served up inside the Forum Saturday night as Cruz put Faber to the ground late in the 4th round and ultimately won by a split decision.

Cruz, the 31 yr old Flowing Wells grad hinted previously that this fight may put Faber into retirement. Faber alluded post fight that he will weigh that option after this devastating loss.

