Alfonso Rivas III went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and retired the final two Sam Houston State batters to help Arizona beat the Bearkats 6-5 on Sunday night in an elimination game at the NCAA Tournament's Lafayette Regional.



The Wildcats (40-21) will face top-seeded Louisiana Lafayette on Monday.



Josh Biles' RBI double in the second gave Sam Houston State (42-22) a 1-0 lead, but the Wildcats scored in each of the next four innings - capped by a two-RBI triple by Rivas that made it 6-2 in the sixth.



The Bearkats used four singles and a walk to plate three run in the seventh before Arizona's Kevin Ginkel retired five-straight batters and Rivas closed it out for his second save.



Cesar Salazar went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Zach Gibbons scored twice for Arizona.



