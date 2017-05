LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Kevin Ginkel and Cameron Ming combined to allow just five hits in nine innings and Arizona beat Louisiana-Lafayette 3-1 on Monday night to win the NCAA Tournament's Lafayette Regional.



Arizona (42-21) will face Mississippi State (44-16) in the super regionals.



Ryan Aguilar doubled in the first inning and the throw to second base got away, allowing Zach Gibbons to score for a 1-0 Arizona lead. Five pitches later, Aguilar scored on a wild pitch. Cody Ramer's single up the middle in the second inning scored Louis Boyd for a 3-0 lead.



Louisiana-Lafayette outfielder Kyle Clement homered to right field in the fourth. The Ragin' Cajuns (43-21) had two on with one out in the eighth, but Ming struck out Joe Robbins and Kyle Clement grounded out to end the threat.



Arizona pitcher Nathan Bannister was selected as the regional's most outstanding player.

