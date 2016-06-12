Cesar said what!

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Bottom 11, bases loaded, 2 outs, and a trip to the College World Series on the line. It's a dream scenario for any baseball player, but for a Wildcat freshman it was a reality. Cesar Salazar made sure that the storybook setting had an author and "walked off" with quite a story... literally.

The freshman catcher singled through a hole in the infield and the rest is history. Arizona would go on to book it's 17th appearance in the College Baseball World Series. The dramatic final at bat capped a series of theatrical moments at the Starkville Super Regional. The Cats walked off with the win, but the story and the moment may have been premeditated.

UA head coach Jay Johnson says two days before school let out as Arizona entered the last leg of the regular season, that Salazar closed his office door and told coach that, "He would get him to the College Baseball World Series."

A freshman said this, before the postseason, it sounds crazy right... it is. Jay Johnson didn't flinch though when his thirsty rookie barked, but rather invited the call of confidence from his catcher.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved