Johnson let's draft day "play out"

Starkville, Miss. – The Arizona Wildcats had five players taken on the third and final day of the Major League Baseball Draft on Saturday.

Zach Gibbons, Cody Ramer, Kevin Ginkel, Nathan Bannister and Ryan Aguilar were all selected Saturday, joining fourth-round pick Bobby Dalbec, who was taken by the Boston Red Sox on Friday in the fourth round.

Gibbons, who leads the team with a .373 batting average, was selected in the 17th round by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim with the 516th pick. Gibbons, a senior, is currently fifth at Arizona with 274 career hits and has posted 80 hits, 12 doubles, one triple and 39 RBI this season.

He’ll be joined in the Angels system by Wildcats infielder Cody Ramer, who was taken two rounds later in the 19th round with the 576th pick. Ramer is hitting .357 this season and leads the team in hits (91), runs scored (56) and triples (eight). He also has a pair of home runs and eight stolen bases on the season.

Ginkel, a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher, went in the 22nd round to the Arizona Diamondbacks. 659th pick. This marks the third time in his career Ginkel has been selected in the draft. On the year, Ginkel is 4-1 with a 2.82 ERA in 54 1/3 innings. He has three saves in 22 appearances and has made six starts. Ginkel has 32 strikeouts on the season.

Bannister, who started for the Wildcats on Saturday in Game 2 of the Super Regional against Mississippi State, was taken in the 28th round by the Seattle Mariners. Bannister was pick No. 837. The righty is 11-2 on the season with a 2.63 ERA in 126 2/3 innings. Opposing batters are hitting just .200 against Bannister on the season and he has 93 strikeouts to go with just 28 walks. Bannister has made 17 starts on the season with three complete games.

Aguilar, who is the team leader in doubles (21), home runs (seven), and RBI (48), was taken in the 31st round by the Milwaukee Brewers. Aguilar was the 921st pick. Like Ramer, Aguilar has started and played in all 64 games this season.

