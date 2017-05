Tucson, AZ (KOLD) -

Arizona right fielder Zach Gibbons, who leads the team with a .373 batting average, was selected in the 17th round by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim with the 516th pick. Gibbons, a senior, is currently fifth at Arizona with 274 career hits and has posted 80 hits, 12 doubles, one triple and 39 RBI this season.

He’ll be joined in the Angels system by Wildcats infielder Cody Ramer, who was taken two rounds later in the 19th round with the 576th pick. Ramer is hitting .357 this season and leads the team in hits (91), runs scored (56) and triples (eight). He also has a pair of home runs and eight stolen bases on the season.