What happened to Saturn's rings?

The Cassini Space probe recently captured some interesting images (pictured above) of Saturn's outermost ring, known as the F ring.

While the moons of Saturn (Pandora in this case) can sometimes have an effect on the rings, scientists don't believe that was the case in this situation.

They suspect that the disturbance was likely caused by the interaction of a small object embedded within the ring and material in the core of the ring, according to nasa.gov. These are often referred to as jets.

The image was taken on April 8, 2016 from a distance of about 1.4 million miles from Saturn.

Copyright 2016. Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.