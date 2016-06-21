How to spot heat sickness in dogs

Tuesday could reach 107 degrees in Tucson, and while many people are at work in the AC, many dogs are left in the backyard to tough it out.

A concerned viewer sent in video Monday of her neighbor's dog barking for hours while locked outside in record-breaking heat.

It was 112 degrees outside.

While a barking dog could warrant a ticket for owners, it can also signal a sign of distress.

And right now, more than ever, veterinarians are urging people to listen up.

“It's dangerous out there and even in the shade it’s too hot for most animals,” said Jen Wilcox, director of veterinary services at PACC.

She offered the following tips about spotting heat sickness in dogs.

If your dog's tongue is long and flared out.

Your dog will be on the hunt for shade and reluctant to walk.

Their pupils will be huge. If you can't see the color of their eyes that's a red flag.

Their gum's will also turn bright red.

Vets are said when they quickly turn quiet, a dog is very close to the point of no return.

“There are lots of cues that the dogs are giving us that say, 'You know what? I can tell I’m already in danger.' And we should really be paying attention to those," she said.

If a dog is overheating, vets said to quickly get them into a bath tub or shower and dip them in cool water, not cold water. Then, take them to the vet.

Arizona law requires owners provide their pets adequate food, water, shelter and medical attention.

To report an animal that may be struggling outside in the heat, or is excessively barking, call (520) 724-5900.

Owners could face a fine of $50 to $500 if their dogs are barking too much.

Remember, it is also against the law to leave a dog in a hot car.

