MAPS: Check on power outages in your area

Power outages are simply a way of life for southern Arizona residents during the Monsoon.

Keep track of the outages in your area with interactive maps from TEP and Trico Electric Cooperative.

TEP and Trico customers can also sign up to receive notification on outages.

