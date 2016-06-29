MAPS: Check on power outages in your area - Tucson News Now

MAPS: Check on power outages in your area

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Power outages are simply a way of life for southern Arizona residents during the Monsoon.

Keep track of the outages in your area with interactive maps from TEP and Trico Electric Cooperative.

TEP and Trico customers can also sign up to receive notification on outages.

Without power? Desktop users can watch Tucson News Now HERE while mobile users can tune in HERE.

