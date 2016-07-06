Super-Typhoon cruising toward Taiwan and China

Super-Typhoon Nepartak is barreling through the northwest Pacific toward Taiwan with wind gusts around 190 mph. The storm is expected to make landfall along the east coast of Taiwan late Thursday into Friday morning local time. The storm is expected to have winds near 150 mph when it makes landfall.

On top of the threat of high winds will come a dangerous threat for flooding and landslides, as many parts of the country have a mountainous terrain.

From there, Nepartak will move towards southeast China. While the storm will be much weaker by that time, it will still have strong winds and could drop quite a bit of rain across the area. This may prove to be a big problem though, as that region of China is still saturated from major flooding that has occurred over the past several weeks, according to CNN.

Here is the current forecast track of Typhoon Nepartak:

