Lunar Photobomb

For just the second time, NASA's Deep Space Climate Observatory (DISCOVR) satellite captured the moon passing behind earth and its camera.

DISCOVR's orbit crosses the lunar orbit about 4 times a year, but due to the different phases of each orbit, the moon only crosses between the satellite and earth once or twice a year.

The last time this happened was July 16, 2015.

These images were taken July 5, 2016 at 12:18 a.m. MST.

Read more about DISCOVR and the camera.



source: NASA.gov

source: YouTube

