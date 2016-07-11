Lunar Photobomb

For just the second time, NASA's Deep Space Climate Observatory (DISCOVR) satellite captured the moon passing behind earth and its camera.
DISCOVR's orbit crosses the lunar orbit about 4 times a year, but due to the different phases of each orbit, the moon only crosses between the satellite and earth once or twice a year.
The last time this happened was July 16, 2015.
These images were taken July 5, 2016 at 12:18 a.m. MST.
Read more about DISCOVR and the camera.
source: NASA.gov
source: YouTube
Copyright 2016. Tucson News Now. All Rights Reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.