Cats boost big league roster

Arizona Wildcats baseball head coach Jay Johnson announced Saturday that six players selected in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft will delay the start of their professional careers and join the Arizona Wildcats for the upcoming school year.



Officially joining the Wildcats for the 2017 season will be Nick Quintana (Arbor View HS, Las Vegas), Cameron Cannon (Mountain Ridge HS, Glendale, Ariz.), Cal Stevenson (Chabot College, Hayward, Calif.), Cory Voss (McLennan College, Waco, Texas), Matthew Fraizer (Clovis North HS, Fresno, Calif.) and Shane Martinez (John W. North HS, Riverside, Calif.).



"I am very excited about these players who were selected in this year's MLB draft to make the choice to attend Arizona before beginning their professional baseball career," Johnson said. "I am thankful to each of the players and their families and their conviction to choose the college path to Major League Baseball. Our coaching staff can't wait to blend these players and our entire recruiting class in with a great group of returning players and set the course for the 2017 version of Arizona baseball. This class will fill a lot of needs vacated by the players who just finished their time with us (and moved on to their own professional careers) that we're instrumental in our run to the College World Series Finals."



The group of six will join Johnson's previously announced recruiting classes in the fall and spring to suit up for the Cats in 2017.



Quintana, who played shortstop in high school, was selected in the 11th round by the Boston Red Sox after a standout senior season at Arbor View that led to him being named the Nevada State Gatorade Player of the Year in May.



He batted .449 as a high school senior with 15 home runs and 58 RBI. He was ranked as the 114th best draft prospect in the country by Baseball America before June's MLB draft.



Cannon, also a high school shortstop, was a 21st round selection of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit .353 as a senior with six home runs and 21 RBI after a junior season where he posted a .412 average and 26 RBI. C



He is currently playing for the Victoria HarbourCats of the West Coast League, a Collegiate Wood-Bat league. The infielder was ranked as the 480th best draft prospect by Baseball America.



Stevenson and Voss both began their college careers in 2015 at Mountain West schools were drafted last month out of junior college. Stevenson, who played at Chabot College in California after playing his freshman season for Johnson at Nevada, was picked in the 36th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers.



The two-way player, who plays outfield and serves as a left-handed pitcher, was the Co-Freshman of the Year in the Mountain West in 2015 with Voss.



Voss, a catcher, who played his freshman season at New Mexico, spent this past season at McLennan College in Texas and was taken in the 37th round by the Washington Nationals.



The two are spending their summers playing in the prestigious Cape Cod League for the Cotuit Kettleers. Stevenson is currently hitting .257 for the Kettleers and has tossed two shutout innings on the mound. Voss has a pair of home runs for Cotuit.



Fraizer, an outfielder, was a 38th-round pick of the Oakland Athletics. Martinez, an infielder, went one round later to the A's. He batted .392 as a senior this past season. Martinez batted .404 as a senior at JW North High School in Riverside with 25 RBI and six doubles.

All six will report to Tucson next month in preparation for the 2016-17 academic year.

