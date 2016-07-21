Take a ride to Pluto with this new NASA video

After traveling 3 billion miles for over nine years, the New Horizons spacecraft made its closest approach to Pluto about a year ago, according to earthsky.org. NASA released a video last week using over 100 images from the spacecraft to give you an idea of what it would be like to take the journey to Pluto and come within 10 miles of the surface. Check it out!

The primary scientist of the New Horizons mission, Alan Stern, had this to say about the video:

This video shows what it would be like to ride aboard an approaching spacecraft and see Pluto grow to become a world, and then to swoop down over its spectacular terrains as if we were approaching some future landing.

So what it next for New Horizons? NASA announced earlier this month that the spacecraft will head for 2014 MU69, an object even deeper in the Kuiper Belt. It is scheduled to arrive in early 2019.

