Time lapse of Earth from a million miles away

Back on July 20, 2015, NASA put out the first image of the sunlit side of Earth from the EPIC (Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera) camera located on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. After a year of snapping images approximately every 2 hours from a million miles away, NASA has released a time lapse movie, shown above, that allows you to know what the Earth would look like to the human eye if you were floating out in space for a year, a million miles above the surface of the Earth.

The point where the camera is located is known as Lagrange point 1, which is the point in space where the satellite is balanced by the gravitational pull of the sun and Earth, according to NASA. EPIC allows scientists to monitor aerosol and ozone levels in our atmosphere. It also allows them to monitor cloud heights, vegetation properties and the ultraviolet reflectivity of the Earth.

