TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Darnell Dockett, the big, boisterous defensive lineman who overcame a rough childhood to thrive in the NFL, said goodbye to the league the way he wanted - as an Arizona Cardinal.



The 35-year-old player signed a one-day contract with the team on Monday and announced his retirement at a news conference.



Dockett, never at a loss for words, said he's "very thankful" and "beat the odds" to make it in the NFL.



Dockett played 10 seasons with Arizona after the Cardinals selected him in the third round of the draft out of Florida State.



A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he finished his career with 40½ sacks. Dockett tied a Super Bowl record with three sacks against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2009 game.

