Old Tucson holding job fair for Nightfall Aug. 25

Fall is just around the corner and many Tucsonans know that means NIGHTFALL at Old Tucson.

Friday, Aug. 25 is your chance to be a part of the Halloween fun! Old Tucson is holding a hiring fair for Nightfall 2017 and the Old Tucson 2017-2018 operating season.

The job fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Old Tucson (201 S. Kinney Road, Tucson 85735)

Approximately 100 positions will be available including cooks, bartenders, cashiers (food, merchandise, guest relations, cash office), security, street atmosphere characters, attractions attendants and custodial. Nightfall applicants must be 16 years of age or older.

Old Tucson recommends downloading, completing, saving and then printing your application to bring to the fair. Resumes are optional in addition to mandatory applications. You can email applications and resumes in advance if you'd like.

For more information on the Nightfall job fair click here.

Candidate parking will be available in the Main parking lot (not the Employee lot)

From the Old Tucson entrance, candidates will be directed to the Grand Palace Hotel for check-in

Upon arrival, candidates will be required to complete an employment application if they have not yet done so

Interviews will be conducted at the Hiring Fair

Employment Application 2017 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.