Old Tucson holding job fair for Nightfall Aug. 25 - Tucson News Now

Old Tucson holding job fair for Nightfall Aug. 25

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Old Tucson Studios) (Source: Old Tucson Studios)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Fall is just around the corner and many Tucsonans know that means NIGHTFALL at Old Tucson. 

Friday, Aug. 25 is your chance to be a part of the Halloween fun! Old Tucson is holding a hiring fair for Nightfall 2017 and the Old Tucson 2017-2018 operating season.

The job fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Old Tucson (201 S. Kinney Road, Tucson 85735)

Approximately 100 positions will be available including cooks, bartenders, cashiers (food, merchandise, guest relations, cash office), security, street atmosphere characters, attractions attendants and custodial.  Nightfall applicants must be 16 years of age or older.   

Old Tucson recommends downloading, completing, saving and then printing your application to bring to the fair. Resumes are optional in addition to mandatory applications.  You can email applications and resumes in advance if you'd like. 

For more information on the Nightfall job fair click here.

  • Candidate parking will be available in the Main parking lot (not the Employee lot)
  • From the Old Tucson entrance, candidates will be directed to the Grand Palace Hotel for check-in
  • Upon arrival, candidates will be required to complete an employment application if they have not yet done so
  • Interviews will be conducted at the Hiring Fair

Employment Application 2017 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    MONSOON ROAD CLOSURES: Speedway at I-10 to be closed for several hours

    MONSOON ROAD CLOSURES: Speedway at I-10 to be closed for several hours

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-07-20 02:18:50 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Due to a power outage and flooding, Speedway at Interstate 10 will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, city police said.

    Due to a power outage and flooding, Speedway at Interstate 10 will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, city police said.

  • Old Tucson holding job fair for Nightfall Aug. 25

    Old Tucson holding job fair for Nightfall Aug. 25

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-07-20 02:07:26 GMT
    (Source: Old Tucson Studios)(Source: Old Tucson Studios)

    Fall is just around the corner and many Tucsonans know that means NIGHTFALL at Old Tucson Studios.  August 25 is your chance to be a part of the Halloween fun!  

    Fall is just around the corner and many Tucsonans know that means NIGHTFALL at Old Tucson Studios.  August 25 is your chance to be a part of the Halloween fun!  

  • Sen. John McCain: War hero, American icon and political power broker

    Sen. John McCain: War hero, American icon and political power broker

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:06:18 GMT
    Sen. John McCain.Sen. John McCain.

    Arizona Senator John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer Wednesday, July 19, is a war hero, American icon and one of the most powerful politicians in our country.

    Arizona Senator John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer Wednesday, July 19, is a war hero, American icon and one of the most powerful politicians in our country.

    •   
Powered by Frankly