Old Tucson holding job fair for Nightfall Aug. 25

Due to a power outage and flooding, Speedway at Interstate 10 will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, city police said.
Fall is just around the corner and many Tucsonans know that means NIGHTFALL at Old Tucson Studios. August 25 is your chance to be a part of the Halloween fun!
Arizona Senator John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer Wednesday, July 19, is a war hero, American icon and one of the most powerful politicians in our country.
Wind and rain have uprooted a large tree at the University of Arizona, just outside the McKale Center. It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.
Paul d'Hedouville. who lost his father that night, wants others to remember too, not just the 29 souls as he calls them, but the firefighters who saved so many other lives that night. Now, he'd like to build a memorial to remember those who died and those who fought the blaze even though it's been a long time ago.
Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office says.
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed, and SCDOT hope to have it re-opened at 5 a.m. Thursday morning after netting fell from the top of the bridge Wednesday evening.
Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office confirmed on Wednesday, July 19.
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.
