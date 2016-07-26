Incredible photo from Mt. Lemmon

Local photographer Kevin Rimcoski sent Tucson News Now an incredible photo he grabbed from Mt. Lemmon Sunday night.

Kevin says he started driving up to Mt. Lemmon around 6:30 p.m., "I went up to Windy Point to photograph The Milky Way when I noticed I was able to see lightning to the east where the cluster of storms were from Douglas north."

Around 8:40 p.m. he got much more than he ever expected to get in one shot.

image: Kevin Rimcoski



"I wanted to get the Milky Way with lightning since I started shooting, and I was lucky and fortunate enough to be in the right place right time. I wanted to be able to blend both passions of weather and astrophotography into one image".

The single exposure captured 2 meteors, a sprite, The Milky Way, and several lightning strikes.

A sprite is an electrical discharge from the top of a thunderstorm that's triggered from a positive lightning strike (10 times stronger than the more-frequent negative lightning strike). They are cooler plasma discharges, rather than the extremely hot lightning strikes we get in the lower layers of the atmosphere, which is why they are usually a purple or red/orange color. Sprites happen quickly, are very difficult to photograph, and can be as high as 100,000 to 200,000 feet above the surface.

