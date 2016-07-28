Chinese rocket puts on a show over the U.S.

On the night of July 27, 2016, a handful of people living in California, Nevada and Utah were treated to quite the spectacle in the night sky, as a Chinese rocket flared up in the upper levels of the atmosphere. According to IFLScience, the rocket was the second stage of China's Long March 7 rocket, which had launched back on June 25th.

Here is the video via Twitter, courtesy of the Matt Holt.

