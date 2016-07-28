Chinese rocket puts on a show over the U.S.

On the night of July 27, 2016, a handful of people living in California, Nevada and Utah were treated to quite the spectacle in the night sky, as a Chinese rocket flared up in the upper levels of the atmosphere. According to IFLScience, the rocket was the second stage of China's Long March 7 rocket, which had launched back on June 25th.
Here is the video via Twitter, courtesy of the Matt Holt.
Full video of meteor-like event @BadAstronomer pic.twitter.com/q37UzRZKpa— Matt Holt (@mholt6) July 28, 2016
Copyright 2016. Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.